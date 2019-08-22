

Katherine DeClerq , CP24.com





A 57-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead inside their Burlington home.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on 2 Side Road, between Cedar Springs Road and Guelph Line, around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with “traumatic injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Laura Grant, of Burlington.

A man, who police now say is the victim’s husband, was promptly taken into custody by investigators at the scene.

Burlington-resident Kenneth Soederhuysen has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Grant's death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.