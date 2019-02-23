

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hydro One says that heavy winds on Sunday could cause hundreds of outages” across the province.

A large swath of southern Ontario, including the entire GTA, is under a special weather statement ahead of winds that could gust up to 110 km/h.

In an advisory sent out on Saturday morning, Hydro one said that its own predication tool is suggesting that there could be widespread outages across much of Ontario due to the winds.

“Hydro One is preparing its damage assessors along with lines and forestry crews to respond to any outages and emergencies that may occur from the damage that may be caused due to sustained high winds,” the advisory states.

The special weather statement warns “damaging westerly winds” will develop following the passage of a “sharp cold front” on Sunday morning.

It says that the strong winds will then persist through Sunday night before gradually tailing off early Monday morning.

Complicating matters further, Environment Canada says that local snowfall amounts between two and five centimetres are possible between Sunday and early Monday morning. The weather agency says that “whiteout conditions” are possible as a result.

“Travel will become hazardous due to significant and sudden reduction to visibility,” the special weather statement warns.