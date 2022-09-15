The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”

The detail was released during a news conference on Thursday morning as police formally identified 40-year-old Sean Petrie as the suspected gunman and, for the first time, provided a detailed timeline of the violence.

Investigators told reporters that the accused showed up at the Tim Hortons on Argentia Road near Winston Churchill Boulevard at around noon. He then waited in the area for approximately two hours and 15 minutes before shooting Hong at point-blank range and unsuccessfully attempting to remove his police-issued firearm from its holster, investigators said.

Following the shooting, police say that the suspect went across the road to an adjacent parking lot where he shot and carjacked another victim and proceeded onwards to Milton, where his rampage continued.

Hong was in Mississauga instructing a motorcycle training course sponsored by Peel police, and was grabbing coffee for his colleagues while on his lunch break at the time of the shooting.

The 48-year-old worked for the Toronto police force for the past 22 years and is survived by his wife, two teenage children and parents.

“At this point I believe the motive was that he was a uniformed officer and he was deliberately targeted,” Det. Michael Mavity said of Hong’s murder during the news conference.

MILTON VICTIM NOT EXPECTED TO SURVIVE

Less than an hour after the Mississauga shootings, Halton police said the suspect drove to MK Auto Body Repairs in Milton and proceeded to shoot three more people.

The shop owner, Ashraf, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old was a husband and father of two young girls.

Today, police said a 28-year-old student who was working part-time at the shop was injured in the shooting and is not expected to live.

“We are not releasing his name at this time out of respect for his family, but we anticipate doing so at a future date and time,” Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner said. “The third victim, a 43-year-old male, was also an employee of MK auto repairs. He was shot in the leg and has since been released from hospital and is continuing to recover at home.”

Another victim who was shot at in Mississauga is in stable condition but suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED, HAS EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL RECORD

In today’s news conference, police confirmed the gunman’s identity and appealed for any information about what might have motivated the rampage.

Duraiappah said Petrie is known to police and has an “extensive criminal record,” including convictions for assault, armed robbery, carry a concealed weapon, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

In March 2007, Petrie was placed on the national flagging system after being deemed a “high-risk” to reoffend for an offence that occurred in 2005.

Petrie’s last conviction was in 2015 for a criminal driving offence, according to police.

“I can also say that investigators have interviewed known family of Mr. Petrie and learned he was estranged from them, and depending on which family member that they had spoken to, for a period of one to over five years,” Duraiappah said.

Police released a photo of Petrie along with a picture of the red Corolla he was driving when he arrived at Tim Hortons. It is believed Petrie was living in that car, according to investigators.