The father of a 58-year-old Mississauga man who died two-and-a-half weeks after an alleged hit-and-run in that city is urging the driver who struck his son and fled to turn themself in.

“I just don’t understand why (they) wouldn’t have stopped. If Jim had stepped out in front of (them) it’s an accident,” the victim’s father, Bill White, said during a Thursday afternoon news conference organized by Peel Regional Police just steps from the crash scene.

“I think we can all understand accidents. But not to stop and to just leave him there, I don’t understand. It would be great if (they) would call (police), turn (themselves) in, get this thing settled.”

White’s son, Jim, died in hospital on Sept. 4, 17 days after being struck in a fail-to-remain collision on Dundas Street, just east of The Credit Woodlands. The crash happened on Aug. 18 at about 11 p.m.

Det. Const. Taylor Halfyard, of Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau, said that a motorist was travelling westbound on Dundas Street when they hit a pedestrian crossing Dundas midblock.

He said that they were struck by two drivers, one of whom remained at the scene and a second, who stopped briefly but drove away.

“The driver stopped for a brief period of time, and then fled westbound on Dundas Street. Unfortunately, Jim was then struck while he was laying on the ground by the second vehicle,” he said, adding White was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Peel police said that they’ve spoken with the second driver, but are still trying to identify and speak with the first one.

Late last month, investigators released a surveillance image of a vehicle that they said sustained damage in multiple places following the alleged hit-and-run. It is described as a dark-coloured, four-door, 2014 to 2016 model Toyota Corolla sedan.

“We encourage anybody with information regarding this collision to contact us and the Peel Regional Police major police bureau or they can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers,” Halfyard said during Thursday afternoon’s news conference.

“This includes witnesses or even a neighbour or an auto body shop, anybody who has any information or knowledge on the whereabouts of where this vehicle is or the identity of the driver of this vehicle.”

He also called on the driver who fled the scene of this fatal collision to surrender to authorities: “We would encourage you to consult with a lawyer and turn yourself saying please to bring closure to this case, close it with Bill and his family, which they rightfully deserve.”