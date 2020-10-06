Warning: The following story contains disturbing details

An Oshawa court heard Tuesday that a man accused in the murders of two teenage girls appeared to bargain with police for information about the alleged killings after he was arrested.

The police interview was played in court Tuesday and shows Durham police asking Adam Strong about how the two women were killed.

"...These cards, you need to hold back to get what you want,” Strong tells police in the recording. “I want internet access, comfortable for how many years I have left, not someone stabbing me in the neck.”

Detectives questioned strong for hours without getting too many answers.

"I don't expect a get out of jail free card,” He eventually told them. “I just want to be comfortable, but if I let those cards out here, I won't have them later.”

Strong stands accused of killing and dismembering Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick about a decade apart.

Hache disappeared in August 2017. Her torso was found in Lake Ontario by a fisherman in September that year.

More of her remains were found in Strong’s basement apartment when plumbers allegedly found human flesh clogging up the drains a few months later in December. The workmen called police.

The court previously heard that when Strong answered the door for police, he said "Okay, you got me, the gig's up, it’s a body.”

In the police interview, Strong tells the officer "yeah, I was totally going to spill the beans on everything.”

The detective then tells Strong that they didn’t have a suspect.

“You were under the radar" Det. Paul Mitton says.

“You kidding? I crashed into the radar," Strong says of his confession at the door.

In July 2018, police announced that they had found DNA matching another woman when they searched the basement apartment. They said they believed it belonged to Fitzpatrick, who was last seen by her family in 2008 when she was 18 years old. Her body was never found.

In the recording of the police interview played Tuesday, the court also heard that strong wanted to send condolences to Hache’s family.

"I'd like to pass on to (Hache’s) mother and father my condolences. I don't know if it is appropriate,” he says in the recording. “I do mean it, I'm that kind of guy.”

He goes on to say that he’s “worried about her mother.”

"I couldn't even imagine how that affects someone,” he says.

Strong, 47, has pleaded not guilty to both counts of first-degree murder.

- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Austin Delaney and The Canadian Press