President Joe Biden says he is a fan of all of Canada’s sports teams, except for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 46th U.S. president is currently visiting the country, and during his speech to Parliament, he took a jab at the NHL franchise.

“I have to say, I like your [sports] teams except the Leafs,” Biden said, which was met with thunderous standing ovation, as well as boos, from the parliamentary gallery.

“I’ll tell you why – they beat the Flyers back in January, that’s why. If I didn’t say that – I married a Philly girl – I’d be sleeping alone tonight fellas.”

The Philadelphia team played a home game against the Leafs on Jan. 8, where they lost to the Toronto franchise 2-6.

Biden arrived in the country with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, on Thursday night for a 27-hour trip.