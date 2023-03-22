Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter says that she is ‘all in’ for Toronto’s mayoral by-election, becoming just the latest high-profile candidate to signal an intention to join the race.

The Scarborough—Guildwood MPP made the comment during an interview with CP24 on Wednesday.

Hunter had previously said that she was “very seriously” considering a run but hadn’t committed to putting her name on the ballot.

“I am letting people know that I am preparing to run to be the mayor of Toronto and that they will very soon receive that confirmation from me. My team and I are getting ready,” Hunter said. “This is about taking the work that I've done in my community here in Scarborough to the rest of Toronto and doing the most good for the most people.”

Hunter has sat as an MPP since 2013 but will be required to resign her seat at Queen’s Park prior to the close of nominations on May 12, due to municipal election rules that prohibit sitting Senators and federal and provincial members of parliament from running.

Hunter has held several cabinet positions in the governments of former premier Kathleen Wynne, including Minister of Education and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

She also sought the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party in 2020, finishing fourth.

Prior to entering politics, Hunter served as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Toronto Community Housing Corporation and was the CEO of the Greater Toronto Civic Action Alliance.

Speaking with CP24, she said that her campaign will focus on the rising cost of living in Toronto, among other issues.

“The fact is, you know, that a family even though they have two parents working in good paying jobs just can't afford to live here and to bring a child into the space that they currently occupy,” she said. “These are critical issues that we have to face as a city. Toronto is a world class global city but there are some things that we have to pay attention to in order to ensure that we continue on an upward trajectory for Toronto.”

Crowded field

Hunter’s entry into the race comes one day after city councillor Josh Matlow and Police Chief Mark Saunders both announced that they too would run for mayor.

They joined a crowded filed that already includes former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, former city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti and urbanist Gil Penalosa, who finished a distant second to John Tory in October’s election.

A number of others, including former mayoral candidates Blake Acton and Chloe Brown have also announced runs, as has former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey.

Speaking with reporters during an unrelated news conference on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said that he intended to “stay out” of the election.

But he did say that it is shaping up to be an interesting race.

“I just want to wish everyone all the best. It's going to be a tough race and it's going to be an exciting race. I think the margin is going to be pretty small on the percentage that you need to win with that many candidates. Maybe a few will drop out, you just never know with the mayoral election. But either way I am going to work with whoever ends up being the mayor.”

The mayoral byelection is expected to be held on June 26, pending approval by city council at a meeting next week.

Nominations would open on April 3.