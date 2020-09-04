

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is defending Ontario’s top public health official amid calls for his resignation, telling reporters that David Williams is “working his back off” and deserves credit for the province’s success in limiting the spread of COVID-19 so far.

Ford made the comment during a press conference in Bracebridge on Friday afternoon.

It comes on the heels of a story published in the QP Briefing earlier this week in which Registered Nurses Association of Ontario CEO Doris Grinspun took issue with Williams’s response to the global pandemic and called for his removal as chief medical officer of health, noting that he is “not fit for the job.”

“They have been calling for Dr. Williams’s head since the beginning and I take personal offence to that,” Ford said when asked about Grinspun’s remarks on Friday. “This man doesn’t sleep. He is out there protecting the people and the numbers speak for themselves.”

In the QP Briefing report, Grinspun accused Williams of providing “wish washy” guidance around the reopening of schools and making a litany of mistakes earlier in the pandemic which contributed to the more than 1,800 deaths in long-term care homes.

She also took issue with remarks he made suggesting that many health care workers who have contracted the virus have done so in the community after becoming too “casual” in their personal life, calling the suggestion “absurd.”

Speaking with reporters Friday, Ford called Williams “an absolute champion” and said that he would stand beside him “any day, any pandemic.”

He also credited Williams for working “collaboratively” in helping to lead Ontario’s response to the pandemic.

“To the media and everyone: it is so easy to play armchair quarterback and criticize people that are going around the clock. You know, contribute,” he said after briefly moving on to another question and then returning to the issue of Williams’s leadership. “I always say there are complainers, complainers, complainers and then there are people who say let’s make things happen.”

Williams has faced called for his resignation before, including one made by epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman back in April.

He also faced pressure from Ford earlier in the pandemic when the province was last in the country in testing on a per-capita basis.

“There are no more excuses. We need to get it done, bottom line,” Ford said back then.