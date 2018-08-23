

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





York Regional Police say they are investigating the possible armed abduction of a woman from the porch of a home in Richmond Hill early on Thursday morning.

At about 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, police say a woman rang the doorbell of a home on High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, in the Bayview Avenue and Highway 7 area, but no one answered it.

A security camera positioned at the door then recorded a male, carrying what appeared to be a handgun, approaching the victim.

The female victim is heard repeatedly saying “stop,” with the armed male replying that he should “slam one in your head right now.”

“Get in the **** car right now,” he is then heard saying.

“I think I am going to die,” the female victim then says.

The suspect is then seen pulling the victim by her hair out to the street and into a waiting vehicle, which appears to be a small SUV.

“I’m gonna kill you,” he is heard saying before the car door shuts.

The suspect is described as a black male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and possibly carrying a handgun.

Const. Andy Pattenden says the female was not in any way associated to the home where she rang the doorbell and may have been going door to door looking for help.

“Our main concern and focus is obviously her safety,” Pattenden said, adding that detectives have been on the street today conducting interviews and seeking other video. “The focus of our investigation right now is figuring out who she is and where she is.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423.