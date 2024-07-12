After turning 100 years old in December, former paratrooper Ed Marshall decided it was time to take another leap to mark the milestone while raising money for the Hospital for Sick Children.

"I've never had a high float under a parachute, so I'm looking forward to just floating down and enjoying it," Marshall, who was trained during the Second World War, excitedly told CTV News Toronto before skydiving in Cayuga, Ont. on Friday.

Dozens of family members, friends and supporters showed up at the Skydive Ontario facility to watch the centenarian’s first jump in nearly eight decades.

Marshall jumped in tandem with Canadian Armed Forces veteran paratrooper Adam Winnicki. Together, they fell from nearly 11,000 feet, more than double the height Marshall jumped from while training as a member of the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion at the end of the Second World War.

When they touched down, supporters erupted in cheers.

After catching their breath, Marshall asked Winnick, "Was I ok?" Winnicki responded, "You were awesome, a real paratrooper," as the two embraced one another.

"Cool, calm and collected. So he was great," Winnicki said. "Two paratroopers in the sky. I'll do anything for another airborne brother."

Marshall brought a picture of his late wife Molly and kept it under his shirt, near his heart, for the jump.

"She was always an angel, so I will be closer to her up there," he said.

Marshall joked he was reluctant to jump seconds before making the leap, but it's an experience he'll never forget and unlike any other jump he had accomplished during his training.

"Just a rush of air. The army jumps, not much time to float, they get you on the ground fast. You can't really compare to that," Marshall said.

Dubbed “The 100 Year Jump,” the accomplishment was a couple of years in the making. Marshall's goal was to raise $100,000 for SickKids and just before taking to the air, he had raised more than $90,000.

"Kids are our future and so we have to look after them," Marshall said.

"An incredible amount of money, it will go towards supporting our unrestricted fund, which helps support the highest priority needs of the hospital, that was the fund we had to tap into when the pandemic happened," said Niyousha Nejatpour, associate director of community partnerships at SickKids Hospital. "I'm in awe of his courage and just his passion in wanting to give back to help children is just so inspiring."

Marshall's grandson Bailey Fullan helped organized the initiative.

"It's just so great to see everything to go off so well. He didn't just want to have the thrill of a parachute jump, he wanted to do something great for society," Fullan said.

Marshall, who never saw combat, completed six jumps during his military training. This latest free fall will be his last, but the cause is even more meaningful to him.

"That's what I wanted to do and I've done it. Now I'm waiting for those donations to come in."