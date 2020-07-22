Premier Doug Ford is standing by his decision to eject a Cambridge MPP from caucus after she voted against a bill expanding the provincial government’s powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford announced Tuesday that MPP Belinda Karahalios was booted from caucus after she decided not to support Bill 195, calling the legislation an “unnecessary overreach” that “silences every single Ontario MPP” on important issues facing the legislature.

“I was with her for two days last week. (She) never said a word to me, didn't mention anything to me. This is a piece of legislation that is critical, absolutely critical, to protect the health and wellbeing of the people of Ontario,” Ford said at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

“Within caucus... we have some good, heated discussions but at the end of the day, you come out united. This is about working for the people and making sure that you represent the people but you get into politics, you are part of a team, you move forward as a team.”

Karahalios, who was elected in 2018 and served as parliamentary assistant to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, will now sit as an independent.

Ford said prior to this, he “never had a disagreement” with Karahalios, who he referred to as an “all-star MPP” just last week.

“I just want to wish her all the best. Good person. Never had an issue,” Ford said Wednesday. “I wish her all the best. I really do. It's not an easy decision.”

Government House Leader Paul Calandra said support for the legislation was expected from all MPPs.

“As house leader, I had no indication that she was wanting to vote against this particular bill.” Calandra said.

“I liken this... to a budget bill where all members are expected to vote with the government on a budget bill.”

He added that he believes removing her from caucus was “the right decision.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the move illustrates Ford's willingness to "crush" those who don't agree with him.

"What it shows it that nothing's changed when it comes to the way Mr. Ford behaves," Horwath said. "He simply cannot tolerate a difference of opinion and he punishes people severely when they dare to stand up to him."

-With files from CTV News Toronto