CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive photos that show the moment two Ontario murder suspects were arrested in Budapest.

Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, both of Toronto, were taken into custody by Hungarian police on Saturday.

The pair is being sought by Hamilton police on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a man and the attempted murder of an unidentified woman earlier this year.

On Feb. 28, police in Hamilton responded to a shooting in the area of Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive just after 7 p.m. At that time, police said they found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on the side of the road.

She was taken to hospital in serious condition. As officers were investigating, they said they discovered the body of a deceased man identified as Tyler Pratt, 39, of B.C. who was in the process of relocating to the Greater Toronto Area.

The two victims knew each other, but police have not disclosed the nature of their relationship.

Days after the shooting, Hamilton police announced that they believed Karafa and Li had fled the country to Eastern Europe. Police say the couple likely left Canada within 24 hours of the incident.

Following an international search, Hamilton police announced on Monday that the pair had been arrested in Hungary. Local police say the two were located walking down the street in an area of Budapest known as "Party District" when they were surrounded by uniformed officers.

Once the pair was in custody, police allege they found two fake Slovakian IDs

The extradition process to bring the two back to Canada for trial is underway, with a preliminary extradition hearing now completed.

Karafa is the same man who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a pole in Toronto in 2012 killing passenger David Chiang. Karafa was sentenced to five years in prison for impaired driving, criminal negligence causing death, and dangerous driving.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Abby Neufeld, Sean Leathong and CP24's Kerrisa Wilson