

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that an impaired driver has been taken into custody after a pair of fail-to-remain collisions in Leaside early Wednesday morning.

The first collision happened on Southvale Drive near Moore and Bayview avenues. Reports indicate that the driver hit an Escalade that was parked on the street, causing it to mount a curb and hit a fence. The driver then fled the scene.

A short time later, the same vehicle reportedly hit a man on a scooter while travelling northbound on Bayview Avenue near Eglinton Avenue. The driver then took off eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.

The man on the scooter, meanwhile, is not believed to have sustained injuries.

Police say that the driver was eventually arrested near Eglinton Avenue and Brentcliffe Road after a vehicle with significant damage to its front end was located in the roadway.

Police say that they believe the same driver was responsible for the two earlier incidents.

It is not clear what charges the driver will face.