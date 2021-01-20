In-person learning will remain suspended at schools across the GTA for the time being.

The Ford government had already announced that students in the five COVID-19 hot spots - Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton – would be learning from home until at least Feb. 10.

But it had left the door open to schools reopening in other regions with lower levels of COVID-19 transmission, giving Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams until today to make a recommendation.

In a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Education confirmed that it will permit schools to resume in-person learning in seven different public health units as of Jan. 25.

In person learning will, however, remain suspended across the GTA after Williams decided to recommend that the closure of schools in Durham and Halton regions continue “for the time being.”

Schools in northern Ontario are not affected by the decision, as they were already allowed to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 11.

The public health units where schools will be able to reopen are as follows:

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Health Unit

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

The online learning regime has forced parents to make sometimes uncomfortable and maddening adjustments, balancing work inside or outside the home with the needs of their kids, along with making sure everyone has space and sufficient internet bandwidth to access class.

Throughout the fall term, the subject of transmission of COVID-19 in schools challenged officials, with medical experts and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce saying spread in schools was caused by prevalence of infection in the wider community.

During the term, more than 7,000 students and staff tested positive for the virus and at least one education worker died.

In December, health units in Windsor and Toronto began voluntarily testing entire schools full of asymptomatic pupils for the virus and found dozens of positive cases, prompting a rethink about existing safeguards.

When students return this term, more of them will be wearing masks in class.

Ontario will mandate that students in grades 1-3 will wear masks at all times, previously masking began in grade 4.

In Toronto, all students from Kindergarten up wore masks indoors at all times.

Since the summer, the Ford government allocated about $840 million to reduce class sizes, increase ventilation, hire more custodians and set up a network of 600 public health nurses to assist schools.

They also accepted $381 million in help from the federal government and allowed school boards to dip into $500 million in existing reserve funds to help schools prepare for the impact of the virus.