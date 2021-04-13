A long-awaited independent review has found “serious flaws” in how the Toronto police force handled a number of missing persons investigations in the city’s Gay Village and is calling for a new approach that would shift some of the responsibility for handling these files onto civilians and community agencies.

Retired Ontario Court of Appeal justice Gloria Epstein was asked to conduct the review back in 2018 amid public criticism that police had not done enough in response to a number of missing person reports in the Village.

The probe wasn’t initially supposed to include the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur as it was before the courts at the time. But its scope was later widened after McArthur plead guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

In her report, Epstein called McArthur’s killing spree “a seven year rein of terror” and concluded that “police could have done better.”

She said that McArthur’s victims were “marginalized and vulnerable in a variety of ways” and that their disappearances “were often given less attention or priority” than they deserved by police.

Epstein also said that some officers investigating the cases “had misconceptions or stereotypical ideas about LGBTQ2S+ communities” and that those perceptions “impeded their work.”

“To the credit of Andrew Kinsman’s friends and loved ones, they

mobilized in a highly public way to ensure the police gave Mr. Kinsman’s

disappearance the attention it deserved,” she said of McArthur’s eight and final known victim. “Proper missing person investigations, however, should not depend on whose voices are the loudest in sounding the alarm.”

2013 interview of McArthur was ‘deeply flawed’

Police first interviewed McArthur as part of the Project Houston probe into the disappearance of three of his victims back in 2013.

In her report, Epstein called that 16-minute interview in which McArthur admitted to knowing all three men “deeply flawed.”

She said that the officer responsible for the interview failed to do a criminal database search relating to McArthur which would have revealed a 2003 conviction for an unprovked attack on another man in the village using a metal pipe.

She said that the officer also failed to note McArthur’s connection to the three missing men in the summary of the interview.

“I cannot say that McArthur would necessarily have been apprehended earlier if these investigative steps had been taken. He was a true psychopath. He disarmed others, including Detective Constable McKenzie, with his calm and ostensibly helpful approach to the interview,” Epstein wrote. “But the Toronto police did lose important opportunities to identify him as the killer until they examined the videotape of Mr. Kinsman’s departure from his home in McArthur’s van in August 2017."

More to come…