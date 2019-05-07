

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One inmate is dead and five others are being treated after multiple suspected overdoses occurred at a jail in Milton on Tuesday evening, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., officers and paramedics in Halton Region were dispatched to Maplehurst Correctional Complex for occupants needing medical attention.

Six male inmates were taken from the jail to hospital for assessment at the time.

One of the inmates was pronounced dead and the five others are all currently in life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said all of the males were located inside the same cell block.

“Police cannot comment at this time on the type of drug used, how it was used or how it came into the possession of the involved inmates,” officers said in a news release issued on Tuesday night.

“Detectives with the 1 District Criminal Investigation Bureau have responded and are continuing to investigate in cooperation with the coroner and Maplehurst staff.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.