ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- An Inuk activist from Labrador is back in hospital with pancreatitis after doctors told her she would not need a liver transplant amid questions about her eligibility under an Ontario transplant program's alcohol-use policy.

Delilah Saunders posted to a video to Facebook on Thursday saying she'll be staying at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, N.L., for a few days until her pancreas is stable.

Saunders says in the video that doctors are monitoring her condition and managing her pain, which she described as "excruciating."

The 25-year-old activist for Aboriginal women was released from a Toronto hospital last weekend after doctors told she would not need a transplant in the immediate future.

Saunders, who was treated for acute liver failure, has said doctors initially led her to believe she was ineligible for a transplant because she had not abstained from alcohol for the prior six months.

Her case spurred a national discussion about an Ontario transplant program's six-month abstinence policy, which transplant doctors have said is supported by research suggesting some alcoholics return to drinking after the procedure.