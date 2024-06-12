An investigation has been launched following a suspected cyberattack on the Toronto District School Board.

In a memo released Wednesday, the school district said it had “recently become aware that an unauthorized third-party gained access to TDSB’s system."

The attack targeted the district's ‘technology testing environment’ – a system employed by the school district’s IT Services, according to the memo. The school district's primary operating system remains operational and unaffected, it said.

“Our cybersecurity team promptly activated our response plan, taking immediate steps to secure and preserve data while safeguarding critical systems,” the memo reads. “TDSB systems are operational and have not been impacted.”

An investigation has been launched, said TDSB, adding it has also notified the Toronto Police Service and the Privacy Commissioner of Ontario of the incident.

If it is determined that any personal information was impacted, the district said it will provide notice to all affected individuals.

“We understand that news of a cyber incident is concerning, but please know that we are doing everything possible to learn more about what occurred and address this situation,” the memo reads. “Given the ongoing investigation into what occurred, we are limited in the information that we can provide at this time.”

The school district has set up a dedicated information line in light of the events. Anyone with questions about the incident is being asked to contact cyberincident@tdsb.on.ca.