Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s west end.

The incident happened in York’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.

Toronto police, in a tweet posted shortly after midnight, said they received reports of multiple gunshots being heard and someone being shot near Weston Road and Humber Boulevard.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Police said his injuries "appear" to be serious.

People are being advised to use caution in the area.

SHOOTING:

Weston Rd & Humber Blvd

- reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area, and someone has been shot

- police responding

- unknown injuries

- use caution in the area

- will update#GO7179

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 2, 2023

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.