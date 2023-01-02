Investigation underway after man shot in Toronto's west end
Published Monday, January 2, 2023 7:01AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2023 7:04AM EST
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s west end.
The incident happened in York’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.
Toronto police, in a tweet posted shortly after midnight, said they received reports of multiple gunshots being heard and someone being shot near Weston Road and Humber Boulevard.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Police said his injuries "appear" to be serious.
People are being advised to use caution in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.