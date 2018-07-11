

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are working to identify a suspect who drove an anonymously rented car to North York over the weekend and allegedly shot a 25-year-old man in the head.

Karim Hirani was near a building at 415 Driftwood Avenue, near Jane Street, just before 3:20 a.m.on Sunday.

Det.-Sgt. Mike Carbone said Hirani appeared to be drinking in a courtyard, part way between a pedestrian bridge over Driftwood and a parking lot, when a lone gunman approached his group minutes later and fired, striking Hirani once in the head.

The suspect then got into a car parked in the lot and sped off.

Hirani was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the men he was drinking with remained at the scene, while the other fled.

The vehicle used was caught on surveillance camera footage. It is a dark coloured Nissan Maxima sedan with the Ontario licence plate CCES 572.

Carbone said the vehicle is registered to a numbered company in Toronto which offers rental cars with very little customer information required.

“It’s not a traditional one where you’d leave your driver’s licence and leave a method of payment that would include a credit card. It’s mostly a cash business. You can see why someone would use this company to maintain their anonymity.”

So far, investigators have not been able to reach the owners of the company, or locate the Maxima.

Police released surveillance camera footage of the suspect and the vehicle on Wednesday.

Carbone said it appeared the attack was targeted, but it is not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

It appeared at the time that the shooter was able to see Hirani’s face when he fired, according to Carbone.

Since the shooting, police have identified the man who fled when Hirani was shot.

“We’re making efforts to speak to that person now,” Carbone said.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a light two-tone jacket and black pants, as well as a light-coloured cap.

From the way the car entered the complex, which is dotted with security cameras, Carbone said it seemed the suspect wasn’t worried about the vehicle being identified.

“It seemed to me he was very confident that at least the vehicle would not be attached to him.”

Police would not say much about Hirani, but did say he didn’t live in the area, he was not known to police and was working in the construction industry.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.