The NDP is calling on the Ford government to provide all long-term care workers with N95 masks, but the minister responsible for the sector says that doing so now would be “a kneejerk” reaction not based on science.

The province issued a directive last month requiring that all workers in hospitals, long-term care homes and retirement homes providing direct care to a patient with a suspected or confirmed cased of COVID-19 must wear N95 respirator masks, along with gloves and eye protection.

But in a news release issued on Friday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said that the Ford government should go one step further and provide the higher grade masks to everyone working in a long-term care home.

Horwath also said that the province ought to provide an “immediate raise” for personal support workers, alongside hazard days and additional paid sick amid a worsening fourth wave of the pandemic.

Those ideas, however, were largely rejected by Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips during a one-on-one interview with CP24 on Friday.

“That is not what the doctors suggest,” he said of the NDP’s calls to expand the use of N95’s. “We are following the specific medical advice of not only the chief medical officer but the rest of the doctors providing public health advice across this province, so we are going to follow that advice and make sure N95’s are in place where they need to be. The rules on N95’s in long-term care are the same as they are in the hospital sector. It is important that we follow the science and not just make frankly kneejerk suggestions from a lady who, as far as I know, isn’t a doctor.”

There are now 312 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks spread across Ontario’s 626 licenced long-term care homes, up from 135 at this time last week.

In the release, Horwath said that what is happening in long-term care right now is “terrifying,” especially in light of the thousands of long-term care residents who died after contracting COVID-19 in earlier waves of the pandemic.

But for his part, Phillips accused the NDP leader of being “irresponsible” and said that her suggestions run counter to the advice the province is receiving from medical professionals.

“Today, Andrea Horwath called for us to expose residents to COVID-19 by not following the advice of doctors,” he said, without specifying how the measures proposed by the NDP would reduce safety.”

Public Health Ontario said last month that the evidence did not support a significant protective effect of N95 respirator use over medical masks when caring for patients with suspected COVID-19 infections prior to the emergence of Omicron.

However, it said that itis unclear at this time if there is a change in the infectiousness of aerosols as a possible explanation for the increase in transmissibility” associated with the new variant, underscoring the need for the use of N95’s in some situations until more is known.