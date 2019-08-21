

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by two vehicles in Scarborough, both of which failed to remain on scene.

According to Sgt. Brett Moore, the woman was crossing Midland Avenue at Sheppard Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. when she was hit by a large fuel truck that had just turned onto the street from eastbound Sheppard Avenue and was headed southbound.

Moore said that the woman was knocked to the ground by the truck and then run over by its rear wheels, likely killing her.

The truck never came to a stop and continued to travel southbound along Midland Avenue, Moore said.

Meanwhile, a few minutes later a second vehicle, possibly a white Honda Civic, arrived on scene.

Moore said that vehicle struck the woman again “further carrying her down that street.”

He said that the driver, described as young male, initially came to a stop and got out of his vehicle but then got back in and fled the scene upon realizing what had happened.

“It is a very gruesome scene and we are working right now first to identify the woman conclusively so we can get the family notified and from there it is about collecting the evidence,” he said. “We have got businesses and if folks have cameras in their windows or anything like that please come forward so we can review the tapes.”

Moore said that the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck and had the right-of-way.

He said that police have already spoken to a number of eye witnesses at the scene and do have some leads on a potential licence plate number for the fuel truck but also need to track down the second vehicle.

“We are pretty confident that we are following in the right direction (on the truck) but we are looking for that second vehicle too. It is just as important to get that second driver,” he said.