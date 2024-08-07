Ontario Premier Doug Ford is coming to the defence of a Toronto police officer who was captured on video flipping their middle finger to a citizen during a heated exchange.

"Let's support our police. Let's thank them, rather than getting Google Glasses and trying to, you know, harass our police, that's what I call it. It was harassment," Ford said of the video while taking questions from the media in Mississauga Wednesday morning.

The video in question was taken on Aug. 2 near the busy Distillery District and emerged this week. In it, two officers are seen carrying coffees back to a cruiser which is parked in a no parking area. The man taking the video confronts the officers, saying they should find a regular parking spot like everyone else.

The video goes on for 7.5 minutes, culminating in the man yelling at the departing officers from the sidewalk to go on a green light. One of the officers in the cruiser then appears to raise her middle finger before the cruiser departs.

The man who recorded the video told CP24 that he was using special video recording glasses, so the officers did not know that they were being recorded.

Raising the matter unprompted Wednesday, Ford called the surreptitious recording “kind of creepy.”

"These guys walking around with these Google Glasses. It might be the thing, but I find it pretty creepy. Imagine some guy walking down the street videotaping everything."

He said the man should have shaken the officers' hands and bought them a coffee for the job they do.

"I support our police and as far as I'm concerned, they did nothing wrong. I absolutely love them," Ford said.

Toronto police have confirmed that the Professional Standards Unit is looking into the incident.

With files from Beatrice Vaisman