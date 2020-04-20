

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A correctional institution in Brampton is being temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak and all inmates are being relocated to a separate area within the Toronto South Detention Centre.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General has confirmed to CP24 that eight staff members and 60 inmates at the Ontario Correctional Institute have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The spokesperson says that given “the dormitory style setting” of the institution, a decision has been made to order its temporary closure effective April 21.

At this point, it is unclear when the facility will reopen.

“All inmates are being transferred to a separate area at Toronto South Detention Centre (TSDC), and will not be placed with existing TSDC inmates to reduce any potential spread of COVID-19,” Kristy Denette said in a written statement. “TSDC, our newest facility, has a modern healthcare unit with medical isolation units and appropriate resources, to effectively manage and support inmates with COVID-19.”

Denette said that all staff from the Ontario Correctional Institute are being asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days as a precaution.

She said that the facility itself will also undergo a “deep cleaning” while it is closed.

“We continue to work with Peel Public Health to identify and test staff and inmates who may be impacted,” she said.