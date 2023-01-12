

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to Canada to help his country wean itself off fossil fuels from places like Russia.

Kishida is in Ottawa today for his first visit as Japan's head of government, as part of a tour of other G7 countries.

Japan holds the G7 presidency this year and is set to host meetings with the leaders of some of the world's richest countries.

Tokyo plans to use the year to co-ordinate with other states on economic management and punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida said at a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with numerous corporate executives that liquefied natural gas will play a “crucial role” in Japan's energy transition.

He said Canada's looming LNG export terminal is one example of multiple ways Ottawa can help.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.