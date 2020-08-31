JOEY Restaurants’ location inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The mall confirmed on Monday morning that management was notified that someone at the restaurant had tested positive for the disease.

The restaurant said it was an "isolated case" and the employee had contracted the virus outside of work. The restaurant also said the employee is now “seeking out medical care” and self-isolating.

"Zero transmission has been detected due to extensive safety protocols in place," a spokesperson for the restaurant stated.

Yorkdale mall said the individual last visited the shopping centre on Aug. 27 and the store was closed for sanitation this past weekend.

“Store management advised us that they closed the location and underwent appropriate cleaning and sanitization,” a spokesperson for the mall said.

“Upon notification, Yorkdale operations performed a deep cleaning of all exterior surface areas in addition to frequent cleaning of all high-touch and high-traffic areas.”

Last week, a Foot Locker store inside the mall was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The store has since reopened.