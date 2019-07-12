

Sean Davidson, CP24.com





A judge ruled that the sexual assault charges laid against Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard will go to trial.

The 35-year-old returned to Old City Hall Courthouse this morning for the final day of his two-day preliminary hearing.

Two of his complainants testified at the preliminary hearing.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

On Thursday, a request by Hoggard through his lawyer to have his case heard by a jury if it goes to trial was accepted by the judge.

Hoggard was arrested by Toronto police last summer.

The charges relate to three separate incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that took place in the Toronto area back in 2016, police allege.

Prior to the charges being laid against the musician, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him online.

At the time, Hedley went on an indefinite hiatus.

While denying ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, Hoggard previously stated publicly that he had acted in a way that objectified women.

He will appear next at the 361 University Avenue courthouse on Aug. 23.