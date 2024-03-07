This year's Just for Laughs Toronto festival has been cancelled after the organization announced it would undergo restructuring.

On Wednesday, Groupe Juste pour rire inc. (JPR) issued a statement clarifying that both the Toronto and Montreal festivals will be cancelled for the 2024 season.

“The company would like to clarify that the 2024 edition of the Just for Laughs Toronto festival will not take place,” it said in its statement. "Once the restructuring of the organization is completed, JPR hopes that the festival will take place in 2025.”

The news comes a day after the company announced it was filing for creditor protection and that it would not host its annual Montreal events. According to a release issued Wednesday, the financial situation of the organization left its leadership "no other choice than to initiate formal restructuring proceedings."

It hopes to revive the festivals in 2025, it said.