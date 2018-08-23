

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat says that it is time for municipal leaders to “embrace new tools” when it comes to paying for badly-needed infrastructure projects.

Keesmaat made the comment to CP24 on Thursday afternoon ahead of the official launch of her campaign at an event in Regent Park tonight.

“A really important part of the role of a leader at city council is figuring out innovative ways that we can address having the monies that we need to build the infrastructure that we need in this city,” she said. “Part of it is not being frivolous with spending on big projects that deliver little value but it is also about embracing new tools and recognizing that there are things that we can do in the City of Toronto Act that we are not doing today.”

The City of Toronto Act allows a number of potential revenue tools that are not currently in use, including taxes on alcohol, tobacco and even entertainment. The legislation would also permit the revival of the vehicle registration tax, among other things.

Though Keesmat did not single out which tools prescribed in the act she would consider implementing if elected, she did say that having a willingness to look at different sources of potential revenue is a matter of leadership.

“A good example is when I was chief planner I raised the planning fees. Developers paid more but they didn’t mind because they got a better service and Torontonians wanted that because they wanted more work around how we plan their neighbourhoods,” she said.

Tory has criticized Keesmat over taxation

Rival candidate John Tory has repeatedly claimed that Keesmat would raise taxes if elected mayor and has called on her to “come clean with voters” about “how much she is going to raise taxes in the city.”

As mayor, however, Tory championed a 0.5 per cent property tax levy to pay for infrastructure and pushed for the introduction of road tolls along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressways, though that move was ultimately thwarted by the then-Liberal government.

While Tory has said that he would keep any property tax increases to around the rate of inflation if re-elected, Keesmat told CP24 that any debate around taxes needs to be part of a conversation about the city’s overall fiscal plan.

“It is about bringing together a fiscal plan that demonstrates how this city is going to be governed moving forward and I am going to be releasing that throughout my campaign,” she said.

In March, then-City Manager Peter Wallace tabled a long-term financial plan that indicated that the city will face a growing shortfall in its budget over the next five years unless it finds a new revenue source or raises taxes.

The report projected a gap of $388 million in the 2019 budget but it said that in 2020 the shortfall will nearly double to $730 million and will continue to climb steadily before reaching $1.42 billion in 2023.