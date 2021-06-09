

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - TC Energy Corp. says it is walking away from the Keystone XL pipeline project and ending a decade-plus battle that pitted the energy industry against environmentalists as oilsands producers sought to export Canadian crude.

Construction on the pipeline was suspended earlier this year after newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise to cancel its presidential permit in January.

TC Energy last month took a $2.2-billion writedown on the cancelled project, which pushed the company to a loss in its most recent quarterly earnings.

The Alberta government in March 2020 agreed to take a $1.5 billion equity stake in Keystone and provide a $6 billion loan guarantee to ensure work started immediately.

The government said Wednesday its final costs are expected to be $1.3 billion.

Some 200 kilometres of pipeline have already been laid, including across the Canada-U.S. border. The Keystone XL project was first approved by the National Energy Board in 2007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2021.