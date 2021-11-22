

The province says starting tomorrow, children ages 5 to 11 will be able to book their appointment to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health confirms.

Officials said appointments could start as soon as Nov. 25, as clinics and mass immunization sites begin to receive their supplies of the smaller Pfizer COVID-19 shot.

“We’re receiving two shipments, one today, another tomorrow,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said. “We’ll able to start getting shots into little arms as soon as this Thursday.”

She said mass immunization sites, pharmacies and pediatricians and family health teams would receive the shots.

She said that more than 400,000 of the smaller 10 microgram dose shots would arrive in Ontario today, along with more than 600,000 on Tuesday.

Health Canada said shots could be administered three weeks apart, while the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended an eight week interval.

Elliott said Ontario will follow the eight week interval from NACI.

Canada's initial supply of the childrens' Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived on a cargo plane in Hamilton, Ont. late on Sunday night.