

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- New data from Canada's largest school board indicates its students' emotional and physical health has declined over the last five years.

The Toronto District School Board has released the results of its latest census, which was conducted last year and includes data from 220,000 students and parents.

The data shows the proportion of students in Grade 12 who report having a high or middle emotional well-being level declined from 69 per cent in 2012 to 60 per cent.

For Grade 7 students, that decreased from 87 per cent to 80 per cent.

Students in Grade 7 to Grade 12 also reported less regular physical activity than their counterparts in the 2012 survey.

Kids also report spending more time on social media as they get older, with girls in Grades 9 to 12 saying they use the online platforms more than boys in the same age group.