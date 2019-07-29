TORONTO - Kijiji Canada says it will remove the option to sell event tickets on its platform because of challenges with the shift to digital.

The company, owned by eBay Inc., says digital tickets have created issues around authenticity, especially as they can be bought and sold directly online.

Kijiji says it has cut the option to sell tickets as of Monday, while listings already posted will stay up until they expire. All postings will have expired within 60 days.

Company general manager Matthew McKenzie says tickets can be an emotional purchase that can lead to rushed decisions.

Ebay, however, will still have a significant stake in the ticket-resale market as the owner of ticket site StubHub.

Kijiji Canada has previously removed the dating and personal ad options from its site and introduced more stringent policies on pet sales in 2014.