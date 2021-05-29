The Ontario government is tapping the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington as the province’s new top doctor, CTV News has learned.

Sources say the province will be appointing Dr. Kieran Moore as Ontario’s new chief medical officer of health, replacing Dr. David Williams.

Williams was named as the province’s top public health official in 2016. He was supposed to leave his role in February but agreed to be reappointed to the position for a term that would conclude on Sept. 2021.

Williams has faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many leaders in the medical community calling for his removal.

However, Premier Doug had always come to Williams' defence.

“The easy thing for Dr. Williams to do would have been to wash your hands and say, ‘I don’t need this anymore,’ but he is not built that way. He is a man of integrity, a man of honesty and he is passionate about helping the people of Ontario,” Ford said in November.

“I can assure you that Dr. Williams doesn’t need the few extra dollars from the next seven months, I am sure he would rather be up at a cottage somewhere, but this is what this man is made of, and I think he is incredible.”

When the news of his retirement being pushed back was announced in November, Williams said that he agreed to stay for a few more months as it was the “responsible” thing to do. He did say that he expected the province to look for his successor with that person hopefully inheriting a much better situation by the time he does leave the position.

“Perhaps by the spring and into the summer, we may be out of the worst of it with vaccines and I can hand things over in a less tumultuous state to a successor,” Williams said.

More to come.

- With files from Chris Fox