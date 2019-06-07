

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Several deceased kittens have been located after they fell out of a moving vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Niagara Falls, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened during the Friday morning rush hour.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that the suspect vehicle was last seen exiting the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.

In a message posted to Twitter at around 10 a.m., Niagara Regional Police confirmed that their officers have stopped a vehicle that is believed to be involved in Niagara Falls.

While it was first believe the animals were thrown from the vehicle, Schmidt later said it appeared the kittens were in the vehicle's engine bay and fell out as the car merged onto the highway.

It is not known whether or not its driver will face charges.

“Our officers are investigating. We will issue a media release when we have more information later today,” the message says.

A police investigation is ongoing.