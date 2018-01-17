

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Metrolinx says service on the Lakeshore East GO train line is now up and running again after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train east of Rouge Hill Station Wednesday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the rail line at 6251 Lawrence Avenue East, at 9:42 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train.

Police said they located a male's body near the tracks.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said all trains on the line stopped and service through the Rouge Hill part of the line.

GO Transit said trains got up and running again at about 11:45 a.m.