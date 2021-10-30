GO Transit’s Lakeshore West line has reduced its service to hourly trains for the rest of Saturday as crews work to fix unstable track conditions between two stations.

On Saturday morning, crews determined that tracks between Port Credit and Clarkson GO stations became “unstable for trains to safely pass.”

“Although the cause is undetermined at this time, the ground beneath and beside tracks become seriously unstable and it would be dangerous for trains to pass over the tracks,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a statement on Saturday.

Aikins said crews are on site investigating the cause of the issue and additional resources are being deployed.

Lakeshore West #GOtrain service on your line will be running hourly until the end of service today because of track conditions between Port Credit GO and Clarkson GO. Click https://t.co/Jaue8JlD6G for more information. — Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) October 30, 2021

Trains are running between Port Credit GO and Union Station, and between Clarkson GO and West Harbour GO.

Trains, however, will not operate between Clarkson and Port Credit stations during the repairs. A GO shuttle bus service is in place between the two stations.

Aikins said the tracks require “extensive” repairs and will likely take until the end of the day or until tomorrow morning to complete.

“With Halloween parties and the Leafs and other games scheduled tonight we are expecting passenger volumes to increase this afternoon into the evening. Customers should plan ahead, check the schedule, give themselves plenty of travel time and consider all travel options,” she said.

Metrolinx staff are at GO stations to assist customers.