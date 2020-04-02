

Web staff, CP24.com





CP24.com is staying on top of all the latest COVID-19 related impacts being felt across the GTA.

Here is a rundown of the latest news:

10:20 a.m. – The Town of Milton says that its bylaw officers will work in cooperation with bylaw officers from Conservation Halton and other neighbouring municipalities, as well as Halton Regional Police, to jointly respond to calls regarding non-compliance with Ontario’s emergency orders. It says that a ministerial designation under the Provincial Offences Act allows bylaw officers to assist police wth enforcement.

11:55 a.m. – Brampton Transit says that it will cancel weekend service on a number of its bus routes in order to reallocate additional buses to some of its busier routes. Saturday and Sunday service has been cancelled outright on the 32 Father Tobin and 56 Kingknoll routes. As well, Saturday service has been cancelled on the 33 Peter Robertson route and Saturday and Sunday service will be reduced to every 50 minutes on the 52 McMurchy route.

12:15 p.m. – The City of Vaughan has announced the cancellation of all spring recreation programs and the postponement of all “city-led” events through June. They have also cancelled all outdoor field permits until May 31 and all indoor facility permits until May 3. The city says that summer camps are still running “at this time,” however payments have been deferred to May 15 and June 15.