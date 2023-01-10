The LCBO says its website and mobile app are unavailable due to a “cybersecurity incident.”

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday evening, the Crown agency said it is investigating the matter that resulted in LCBO.com and its app being offline.

“The LCBO is responding to a cybersecurity incident affecting LCBO.com,” the statement read. “The in-store experience remains unaffected. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

The Crown agency first notified the public about the problem just after 1 p.m. in a tweet but did not confirm the cause until later.

No further details about the incident have been released.