

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has announced they will reduce store hours across the province in response to COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday Mar. 19, all LCBO stores will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“This measure follows previous action taken to elevate store cleaning and sanitization protocols and increased prevention awareness amongst employees,” LCBO said in a news release issued Tuesday.

More to come...