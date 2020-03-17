LCBO to reduce hours amid COVID-19 outbreak
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:37PM EDT
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has announced they will reduce store hours across the province in response to COVID-19.
Beginning Thursday Mar. 19, all LCBO stores will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
“This measure follows previous action taken to elevate store cleaning and sanitization protocols and increased prevention awareness amongst employees,” LCBO said in a news release issued Tuesday.
More to come...