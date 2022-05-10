For political addicts, leader debates are like an ice cream sundae with whipped cream and a cherry on top. So even one that was focused on municipal concerns of northern Ontario communities was must watch television on Tuesday afternoon.

For 90 minutes the leaders of Ontario’s four top political parties traded gibes and tried to score their points.

Liberal Leader Stephen Del Duca was given the floor first and took a measured and calm approach, promising “economic dignity” for Ontarians.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford relied on notes on his podium to get him through the opening and closing statements, repeating the themes of his party’s campaign so far. He opened with his commitment to roads and “saying yes to getting things done for Ontario.”

Andrea Horwath of the NDP stuck to her key campaign slogan, promising to fix what the Liberals and Tories broke over the past 20 years.

The Green’s Mike Schreiner, at his first leader debate, opened with a passionate appeal that it is “now or never” to deal with the climate crisis.

The format allowed only short two minute answers. The time permitted for open exchanges between the leaders were kept limited, brief and left one wanting much more accountability from each of the four about their answers.

Schreiner spoke with passion about the issues raised and had to cram in his commitment to the environment. At one point Schreiner looked at Ford and directly asked about the wages paid to healthcare workers in Ontario. Ford responded by promising the PCs have a plan to provide more beds and new hospitals.

Horwath took every opportunity to lump the past Liberals and Conservatives governments together, blaming both for any number of what she said were failed policies.

Del Duca tried, for the most part, to project an image of leadership. On a number of occasions he opted not to go into “attack mode” and instead offered measured policy statements. Del Duca needs to define himself as someone who can lead the province better than Ford at the same time making the case that he is a stronger option than Horwath.

For the Tories, Ford stuck to his script. Time and again he trumpeted the plans he has for the province. And Ford made sure early in the debate to pledge to Ontarians he will “not raise taxes. Ever.” Ford took every opportunity to link the Liberals and NDP together, telling the audience the NDP was just as responsible as the Liberal party for past failures in Ontario.

These debates always end with the leaders coming out to talk to the media. Usually there is a lottery to decide who comes out first. This afternoon Ford opted to leave the debate without taking those questions. That gave Del Duca and Horwath an opening they couldn’t resist. Del Duca accused Ford of “peek-a-boo campaigning” and Horwath said she didn’t know why Ford left without taking questions.

I reached out to four people working on the campaign regarding Ford’s absence but none chose to get back to me before my deadline.

And, since the leaders spent their day in northern Ontario it is worth ending on the Liberal kerfuffle in the riding of Sault Ste Marie. Last night the Liberals briefly nominated a high school student, Aidan Kallioinen, to be the party’s candidate. Naomi Sayers, an indigenous lawyer in the Soo, wanted to run for the Liberals but was not allowed to and Kallioinen was acclaimed.

When I asked the Liberal party why I received a one line reply advising me that “neither Ms. Sayers nor Mr. Kallioinen is a candidate for us at this time.”

So the Liberals will add the Soo to the handful of ridings still without candidates. Nominations close on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.