

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling on the unions representing secondary school and catholic board teachers to call off strike action that they have planned for Thursday in the wake of his government backing down on two of its most controversial proposals.

In a surprise move on Tuesday, Lecce announced that the government would keep average high school class sizes at 23, which would be up slightly from last year’s average of 22 but would be a far cry from the province’s original proposal of 28.

Lecce also said that the government would let parents opt out of new e-learning courses that he previously said would be mandatory.

Both issues were previously cited by the province’s teachers unions as major points of contention in their negotiations with the government.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday, Lecce said that he believes the concessions demonstrate that the government is listening and provide a path forward to a deal.

He said that for that reason he would find it “totally unacceptable” for the unions to proceed with strike action they have planned for tomorrow.

That strike action includes a province-wide walkout by members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and a series of rotating strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), including in the Toronto District School Board. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario previously decided to put its rotating strikes on hold for two weeks but has threatened to escalate its job action campaign on March 9.

“The unions have a choice tomorrow. They have strikes planned. They can get back to the table and cancel these strikes while we negotiate and get a deal and that is my message,” Lecce said. “They have an opportunity to help us lead by example and keep kids first and I really hope that they accept that.”

Lecce claims unions were made aware of concessions previously

Lecce has contended that the unions have known for some time about his government’s willingness to back down on class size increases and mandatory e-learning, though representatives for both OECTA and OSSTF told reporters on Tuesday that they were unaware of the proposal.

On Wednesday, Lecce confirmed to CP24 that the offer wasn’t necessarily included in formal offers but he said that was “discussed at all the tables.”

He also said that OECTA have known about the about-face since a formal communication on Feb. 4.

“At the end of the day if they care about getting a deal let’s just focus on getting back to the table and stop coming up with excuses to progress. Parents deserve that,” he said.

OECTA has previously said that they would accept a sub-inflationary one per cent wage increase proposed by the government if they backed down on increasing class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

President Liz Stuart, however, did note on Tuesday that an average class size of 23 would still lead to lost jobs and fewer course offerings for students.

The province will resume talks with OECTA today, though exploratory talks with the OSSTF broke down on Tuesday night.

“The message I would hope to hear from our partners at the table is that this is progress and it is going to help to build momentum for a deal,” Lecce told CP24. “What I need them to do is cancel strikes while we negotiate. I think it is totally unacceptable given this very positive move we have announced.”