Leslieville shooting leaves man in his 30s seriously injured
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 10:11PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 30s has suffered serious injuries after a shooting took place in Leslieville on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred in the area of Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue at around 9 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said the male victim was taken to hospital from the scene in non-life-threatening condition.
No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.
Nearby roads have been blocked off as officers canvass the area.