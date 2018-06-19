

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 30s has suffered serious injuries after a shooting took place in Leslieville on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue at around 9 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the male victim was taken to hospital from the scene in non-life-threatening condition.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Nearby roads have been blocked off as officers canvass the area.