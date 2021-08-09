

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal Liberal government is being urged not to reinstate Admiral Art McDonald as Canada's top military commander even though police did not lay any charges after a six-month investigation into an allegation about his conduct.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan have not commented since military police announced late Friday that they had decided there was not enough evidence to charge McDonald, who stepped aside as chief of the defence staff in February.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says the decision was based on interviews with a large number of potential witnesses.

The nature of the allegation against McDonald has not been publicly confirmed, but CBC has reported that it related to an allegation of sexual misconduct dating back to his time commanding a Canadian warship in 2010.

McDonald has not responded to several requests for comment.

Some experts say the decision not to lay charges underscores why the military and its police force should not be allowed to investigate senior officers for alleged misconduct.

They also argue replacing him would be a straightforward decision by the government given chiefs of the defence staff serve at the pleasure of the prime minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2021.