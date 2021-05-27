

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam.

Amos says in a statement posted to Twitter that while he was taking part in a virtual session of the House of Commons the previous day, he “urinated without realizing (he) was on camera.”

Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi — William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021

He says this was “accidental” and could not be viewed by the public, but was nonetheless “completely unacceptable” and that he apologizes without reservation.

The Quebec MP says he is temporarily stepping away from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and from his committee work so that he can get help.

Last month, Amos made headlines around the world after he appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of virtual question period.

Amos has said he was changing his clothes after a jog and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on and Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire later apologized for taking a screenshot of the moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.