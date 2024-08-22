

Nojoud Al Mallees and Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press





Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government will ask the Canada Industrial Relations Board to end the lockout at the country's two biggest rail companies.

MacKinnon says he's asking the board to order a return to work and to impose binding arbitration.

He says the impacts of the work stoppage, which started last night, are being felt by all Canadians.

Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers after the parties did not agree on new contracts before deadline.

Business groups have been urging the government to step in with binding arbitration or back-to-work legislation, warning of massive economic consequences that could cost an estimated $341 million per day.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said earlier on Thursday that his party wouldn’t support any interference in the bargaining process by the Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.