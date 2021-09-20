Voters appear to have dealt Justin Trudeau nearly the exact same hand of cards he had when the campaign began – another minority government, CTV News and CP24 project.

Preliminary unofficial results show the Liberals have won 145 seats, with the Conservatives at 117, and the NDP is at 27 seats.

The Greens have 2 seats the Bloc Quebecois are leading or elected in 29 seats and the People’s Party of Canada is not leading or elected anywhere.

The Liberals had 155 seats in the House of Commons at the time Parliament was dissolved in August.

Trudeau was dogged by criticism over his handling of the evacuation of Afghans who supported Canada’s war in Afghanistan, sexual misconduct allegations forced two of his male candidates off the campaign and he and his candidates made a series of blunders and missteps throughout.

But they effectively halted Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s rise in the polls by contrasting their national subsidized childcare plan against the Conservatives’ far less generous tax credit.

They also went after O’Toole’s unwillingness to support a national COVID-19 vaccine certification mandate and his back and forth on whether to ban ownership of most semi-automatic rifles.

With another minority mandate, the Trudeau Liberals will again rely on the support of other parties, such as the NDP or Bloc in order to pass legislation.

More to come.