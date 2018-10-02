

The Canadian Press





Here is a list of Canadians who have won the Nobel Prize:

1923: Frederick G. Banting, Nobel Prize in Medicine for the "discovery of insulin"

1949: William F. Giauque, Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "contributions in the field of chemical thermodynamics, particularly concerning the behaviour of substances at extremely low temperatures"

1957: former Prime Minister Lester Bowles Pearson, Nobel Peace Prize for his role in defusing the 1956 Suez crisis

1966: Charles B. Huggins, Nobel Prize in Medicine for "his discoveries concerning hormonal treatment of prostatic cancer"

1976: Saul Bellow, Nobel Prize in Literature for "the human understanding and subtle analysis of contemporary culture that are combined in his work"

1981: David H. Hubel, Nobel Prize in Medicine for "discoveries concerning information processing in the visual system"

1983: Henry Taube, Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "his work on the mechanisms of electron transfer reactions, especially in metal complexes"

1989: Sidney Altman, Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "discovery of catalytic properties of RNA

1990: Richard E. Taylor, Nobel Prize in Physics for "investigations concerning deep inelastic scattering of electrons on protons and bound neutrons, which have been of essential importance for the development of the quark model in particle physics"

1992: Rudolph A. Marcus, Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "his contributions to the theory of electron transfer reactions in chemical systems"

1994: Bertram N. Brockhouse, Nobel Prize in Physics for "the development of neutron spectroscopy"

1996: William Vickrey, Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for "contributions to the economic theory of incentives under asymmetric information"

1997: Myron S. Scholes, Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for "a new method to determine the value of derivatives"

1999: Robert A. Mundell, Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for "his analysis of monetary and fiscal policy under different exchange rate regimes and his analysis of optimum currency areas"

2009: Willard S. Boyle, Nobel Prize in Physics for "the invention of an imaging semiconductor circuit - the CCD sensor"

2011: Ralph M. Steinman, Nobel Prize in Medicine for "his discovery of the dendritic cell and its role in adaptive immunity"

2013: Alice Munro, Nobel Prize in Literature for being the "master of the contemporary short story"

2015: Arthur B. McDonald, Nobel Prize in Physics for "the discovery of neutrino oscillations, which shows that neutrinos have mass"

2018: Donna Strickland, Nobel Prize in Physics for co-developing a "method of generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses"