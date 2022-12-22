List of GTA school cancellations ahead of holiday winter storm
FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Thursday, December 22, 2022 2:11PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2022 2:34PM EST
The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for a big winter storm beginning tomorrow and some school boards are cancelling classes and buses ahead of the Christmas holidays.
The storm is set to hit most of southern Ontario starting Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon, with a mixture of rain, ice, snow and “dangerous” winds, according to Environment Canada.
The messy storm comes at an unfortunate time for many who are now facing delayed and cancelled flights ahead of Christmas.
In anticipation of the storm, some school boards in the Greater Toronto Area are cancelling in-person classes and buses tomorrow.
Here is a list of school and bus cancellations for Friday, Dec. 23.
Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.
CANCELLED
York Region District School Board
All YRDSB in-person schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday. However, asynchronous learning opportunities will be available for students who normally attend in person.
York Catholic District School Board
All YCDSB schools and buses will be cancelled tomorrow. The board says teachers will set-up virtual learning environments for asynchronous learning (this includes St. Teresa of Calcutta Virtual School).
Childcare centres in YCDSB schools will remain open at the operator’s discretion, however Before and After Care Programs will be closed tomorrow.
Durham District School Board
Schools in the DDSB are scheduled to be closed tomorrow for the start of their holiday break. Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled all buses in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4) for Friday due to the weather.
Durham Catholic District School Board
The DCDSB has decided to close all schools tomorrow due to the weather. All buses in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4) have also been cancelled tomorrow.