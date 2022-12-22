The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for a big winter storm beginning tomorrow and some school boards are cancelling classes and buses ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The storm is set to hit most of southern Ontario starting Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon, with a mixture of rain, ice, snow and “dangerous” winds, according to Environment Canada.

The messy storm comes at an unfortunate time for many who are now facing delayed and cancelled flights ahead of Christmas.

In anticipation of the storm, some school boards in the Greater Toronto Area are cancelling in-person classes and buses tomorrow.

Here is a list of school and bus cancellations for Friday, Dec. 23.

Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.

CANCELLED

York Region District School Board

All YRDSB in-person schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday. However, asynchronous learning opportunities will be available for students who normally attend in person.

York Catholic District School Board

All YCDSB schools and buses will be cancelled tomorrow. The board says teachers will set-up virtual learning environments for asynchronous learning (this includes St. Teresa of Calcutta Virtual School).

Childcare centres in YCDSB schools will remain open at the operator’s discretion, however Before and After Care Programs will be closed tomorrow.

Durham District School Board

Schools in the DDSB are scheduled to be closed tomorrow for the start of their holiday break. Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled all buses in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4) for Friday due to the weather.

Durham Catholic District School Board

The DCDSB has decided to close all schools tomorrow due to the weather. All buses in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4) have also been cancelled tomorrow.