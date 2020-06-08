CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
List of Ontario regions moving ahead with 2nd stage of province's reopening plan
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 1:30PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 8, 2020 2:09PM EDT
A significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen as of Friday in some parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions, as the province enters Stage 2 of its restart phase through a regional approach.
The majority of Ontario's public health unit regions will move forward to Stage 2 on June 12, the province announced on Monday afternoon.
Full list of businesses that can reopen
Health units in the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few others like Niagara and Windsor, are not included on the list of regions moving forward into Stage 2 on Friday. The regions excluded from the list will remain in Stage 1 of the restart phase.
These are the public health units moving to Stage 2:
- Algoma Public Health
- Brant County Health Unit
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Ottawa Public Health
- Peterborough Public Health
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury & Districts
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
These are the public health units not moving to Stage 2:
- Durham Region Health Department
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Halton Region Public Health
- Hamilton Public Health Services
- Lambton Public Health
- Niagara Region Public Health
- Peel Public Health
- Toronto Public Health
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- York Region Public Health